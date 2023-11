Gourde posted an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Gourde helped out on a Jordan Eberle tally in the second period. After going five games without a point, Gourde has a goal and an assist over his last two outings. The 31-year-old forward is up to nine points, 36 shots on net, 26 hits, 28 PIM and 13 blocked shots through 20 contests in a two-way role as one the Kraken's strongest defensive forwards.