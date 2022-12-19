Gourde registered an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Gourde took a long-range shot early in the third period, and Ryan Donato deflected it in for the game-tying goal. Over his last four games, Gourde has a goal and four assists as he continues to provide steady play from the third line. The 31-year-old is up to four tallies, 15 helpers, 52 shots on net, 48 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-9 rating in 29 contests overall.