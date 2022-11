Gourde produced an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Gourde won a puck battle and set up Brandon Tanev for the empty-net tally in the third period. The assist gave Gourde a four-game point streak, during which he has two goals and four assists. The 30-year-old forward is up to eight points, 26 shots on net, 18 hits, nine PIM and a plus-7 rating through 13 contests, primarily in a third-line role.