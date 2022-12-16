Gourde recorded an assist in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Gourde has a goal and three helpers over his last three contests, and he's picked up at least a point in eight of his last 11 games. The 31-year-old now has four tallies, 14 helpers, 49 shots on net, 47 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 28 contests. He should continue to see important defensive minutes as a part of the Kraken's third line.