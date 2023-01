Gourde scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Gourde's tally at 12:42 of the second period held up as the game-winner, his first such goal of the season. He's picked up three points over his last two games after snapping a four-game point drought. The 31-year-old forward is up to five tallies, 22 points, 60 shots on net, 55 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 35 appearances while regularly playing on the third line.