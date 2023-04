Gourde scored a power-play goal on three shots, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Gourde tallied in the last minute of the first period to put the Kraken ahead 3-1. The 31-year-old hasn't seen consistent power-play time this season, but he's earned four points with the man advantage. Overall, he's up to 13 tallies, 47 points, 138 shots on net, 111 hits, 53 blocked shots, 70 PIM and a plus-23 rating through 78 outings in a third-line role.