Gourde scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights in the Winter Classic.

A simple play back into the Golden Knights' zone blew up on them when Gourde hounded Paul Cotter. Gourde got possession and whiffed on a shot but was able to tuck the loose puck past Logan Thompson for the Kraken's third goal. The tally snapped a 16-game goal drought for Gourde. He's picked up a point in each of the last two contests and now has 14 points, 81 shots on net, 54 hits, 41 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 38 appearances.