Gourde notched an assist and two hits in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Bruins.

Gourde has two helpers over his last four games. The 32-year-old has struggled to get his offense going since his two-game suspension in January -- he has three assists over 11 outings since he returned. He's still in a third-line role as usual, racking up 22 points, 118 shots on net, 101 hits, 54 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 56 contests. Without more offense, Gourde's usefulness is limited to deeper fantasy formats that reward his physical play.