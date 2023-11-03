Gourde registered an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Gourde has benefited from the lineup adjustment that saw Jared McCann land on his line. This was Gourde's third straight game with a point, giving him two goals and two helpers over 11 contests overall. The 31-year-old center has added 25 shots on net, 12 hits, eight blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-1 rating.