Gourde collected a goal in Seattle's 7-2 victory over Dallas in Game 3 on Sunday.

With Seattle shorthanded early in the third period, Gourde found the back of the net to push the Kraken's lead to 6-1. He's on a four-game scoring streak, supplying two goals and five points in that span. Gourde's up to three goals and nine points in 10 playoff outings this year.