Gourde provided a pair of assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens.

Gourde had the secondary assists on goals by Eeli Tolvanen and Vince Dunn in a dominant first period from the Kraken. The pair of helpers got Gourde to the 20-assist mark for the fifth time in the last six years. He's racked up a goal and five helpers through five games in January, and he's at 25 points, 66 shots on net, 61 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 38 contests overall.