Gourde registered an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.

Gourde helped out on a Carson Soucy tally in the second period. This was Gourde's third helper in the last four games. The 30-year-old is up to 43 points, 111 shots on net, 72 hits and a minus-13 rating through 66 outings.

