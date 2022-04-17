Gourde registered an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.
Gourde helped out on a Carson Soucy tally in the second period. This was Gourde's third helper in the last four games. The 30-year-old is up to 43 points, 111 shots on net, 72 hits and a minus-13 rating through 66 outings.
