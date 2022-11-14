Gourde logged an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Gourde helped out on a Brandon Tanev tally in the third period. With points in seven of the last nine games, Gourde is living proof that the Kraken's offense runs at least three lines deep -- and sometimes four. The 30-year-old has two goals, seven helpers, 31 shots on net, 20 hits, nine PIM and a plus-8 rating through 15 contests. He doesn't have a power-play role, but that's not slowing him down on offense lately, so he can help in deeper fantasy formats.