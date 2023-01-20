Gourde notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

Gourde helped out on a Brandon Tanev tally in the third period, controlling the puck down low before getting it to Ryan Donato, who had the primary assist on the play. Gourde entered Thursday with no points over his previous two games. He's picked up two goals and nine assists over 11 contests in January, and he's up to 30 points in 44 outings this season. The 31-year-old has added 76 shots on net, 69 hits, 42 PIM and a plus-16 rating through 44 appearances.