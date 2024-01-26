Gourde will return for Friday's game against St. Louis after completing his two-game suspension for charging Edmonton's Mattias Ekholm on Jan. 18.

Gourde has seven goals, 19 points, 48 PIM, 65 hits and 21 blocks in 45 contests this season. He's projected to play on the third line alongside Oliver Bjorkstrand. The third member of that unit is still to be determined because Jaden Schwartz (undisclosed) and Eeli Tolvanen (undisclosed) are both game-time calls.