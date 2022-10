Gourde (personal) was back on the ice for Tuesday's practice session, Kraken radio announcer Mike Benton reports.

Gourde missed Saturday's clash with the Blackhawks while dealing with a personal matter. With the 30-year-old center back at practice, he should reclaim his spot anchoring the third line ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Sabres. Gourde remains pointless through the first six games of the season and may not be able to match the 48 points he racked up last year.