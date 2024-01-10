Gourde scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

This was Gourde's third straight game with a goal to begin January after he didn't bulge the twine from Nov. 24 to Dec. 29. The 32-year-old is on pace for his lowest-scoring season since 2019-20, though it's possible he could rebound in the second half. He's at 16 points, 87 shots on net, 57 hits, 43 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 40 contests so far.