Gourde netted a goal in a 4-3 overtime win over Tampa Bay on Monday.

Gourde found the back of the net at 13:08 of the first period, extending the Kraken's lead to 2-0. It was his second goal and third point in 10 outings this year. Although Gourde had 64 points in 82 appearances in 2017-18, he hasn't reached the 50-point milestone since, and that's unlikely to change this season. The 31-year-old is serving in a middle-six capacity and doesn't consistently play with the man advantage.