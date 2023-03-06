Gourde scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Gourde was able to trail his back leg on the blue line just long enough to stay onside while receiving a Vince Dunn pass. From there, Gourde was clear, pinging the puck in off the post to beat Alexandar Georgiev and complete the Kraken's comeback. The 31-year-old Gourde has a solid four goals and two helpers with a minus-4 rating over his last nine contests. He's up to 10 tallies (two game-winners), 28 assists, 106 shots on net, 88 hits, 55 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 62 outings this season.