Gourde recorded an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.

Gourde set up Victor Rask's go-ahead goal in the second period. It's been 10 games since Gourde posted a multi-point effort -- he has one goal and three helpers in that span. He's seen mainly third-line usage at even strength, and the arrival of top prospect Matty Beniers isn't going to help Gourde's outlook going forward. The 30-year-old Quebec native is at 42 points, 111 shots on net, 43 PIM, 71 hits and a minus-13 rating through 65 contests.