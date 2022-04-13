Gourde recorded an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.
Gourde set up Victor Rask's go-ahead goal in the second period. It's been 10 games since Gourde posted a multi-point effort -- he has one goal and three helpers in that span. He's seen mainly third-line usage at even strength, and the arrival of top prospect Matty Beniers isn't going to help Gourde's outlook going forward. The 30-year-old Quebec native is at 42 points, 111 shots on net, 43 PIM, 71 hits and a minus-13 rating through 65 contests.
More News
-
Kraken's Yanni Gourde: Provides assist in win•
-
Kraken's Yanni Gourde: Gets loose for breakaway tally•
-
Kraken's Yanni Gourde: Earns helper in big win•
-
Kraken's Yanni Gourde: Scores twice in comeback win•
-
Kraken's Yanni Gourde: Scores against former team•
-
Kraken's Yanni Gourde: Extends point streak to four games•