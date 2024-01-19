Gourde will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday.

Gourde picked up a five-minute major for charging the Oilers' Mattias Ekholm with 3:34 remaining in the third period. Ekholm, who picked up a minor for roughing on the same play, did not return. Gourde will likely get at least one game for his misdeed. He has seven goals and 19 points in 45 games this season.