Gourde (undisclosed) is expected to suit up for Friday's game against the Devils.

Gourde was held out for the final 17:50 of the third period Thursday against the Islanders for precautionary reasons, which the Kraken are now describing as "bumps and bruises." However, he should be back in action for the second half of the back-to-back set. The 32-year-old has recorded points in seven of his last 12 appearances, racking up four goals, five assists, 14 hits and six blocked shots while averaging 16:09 of ice time across that span.