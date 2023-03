Gourde notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks.

Gourde controlled the puck in his own zone and then found Oliver Bjorkstrand wide open at center ice for a breakaway on the Kraken's lone goal in regulation. With two goals, three assists and a plus-8 rating in his last six games, Gourde continues to play well in an all-situations role. He's up to 42 points, 115 shots on net, 93 hits and a plus-21 rating through 67 appearances.