Gourde recorded an assist, two shots on goal and five hits in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Stars in Game 7.

While the Kraken ultimately fell short versus the Stars, it wasn't Gourde's fault -- he had seven points in the second round. The 31-year-old was the Kraken's playoff scoring leader with 13 points in 14 appearances, and he added 52 hits, 25 shots on net, 14 PIM and a plus-1 rating. Gourde is under contract for two more years, and his playoff performance shows that he can be a leader for Seattle while filling his usual middle-six role as a defensive ace.