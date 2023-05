Gourde produced an assist and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Stars in Game 5.

Gourde has been contained a bit more by the Stars than he was by the Avalanche -- the forward has two goals and two assists through five second-round games. The 31-year-old is up to 10 points, 20 shots on net, 40 hits, 11 blocked shots and 14 PIM through 12 playoff contests.