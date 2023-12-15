Gourde registered an assist, three shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Gourde snapped a nine-game point drought, which included the whole of the Kraken's recent eight-game skid. The 31-year-old is in no danger of losing his third-line role regardless of how he performs on offense -- it's his defensive skill that makes him valuable to the team. He's at 12 points, 66 shots on net, 41 hits, 37 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 31 contests this season. He can help in deeper fantasy formats when he's scoring, but bursts of offense can be sporadic for the veteran forward.