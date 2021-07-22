Gourde was grabbed by Seattle from Tampa Bay in the NHL Expansion Draft on Wednesday.

The Kraken has plenty of viable options to pick from with Tyler Johnson, Alex Killorn and Ondrej Palat all left exposed but the Kraken opted to grab Gourde likely due to his ability to play either center or wing. A two-time Stanley Cup champion, Gourde has reached the 30-point mark in each of his four NHL seasons and can certainly challenge for 50-60 points given a full 82-game campaign.