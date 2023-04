Gourde scored a goal on three shots and levied three hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Gourde got the Kraken on the board with 3:02 left in the first period. It was the first of five unanswered tallies for the visitors in their comeback win. Gourde snapped a nine-game goal drought and now has 12 markers, 46 points, 134 shots, 109 hits, 68 PIM and a plus-20 rating through 76 contests overall.