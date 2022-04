Gourde lit the lamp with his only shot in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Wild.

The former Lightning winger has scored in back-to-back games, and he sits only three points behind Jared McCann for the team lead having registered 19 goals and 26 assists through 69 games. Gourde grew accustomed to playing alongside elite players in Tampa, but now setting he's the example for a nascent franchise wrapping up its first season.