Gourde logged an assist, 12 PIM, five hits and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.

Things got chippy in the third period, with Gourde stepping in to defend a teammate and earning a roughing minor and a misconduct. He served his time and set up Ryan Donato on a consolation goal in the dying seconds of the game. Gourde has two goals and three assists -- to go with 23 PIM -- in his last six games. For the season, the forward is up to 17 points, 32 PIM, 48 shots and 46 hits through 27 outings.