Gourde scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Gourde tied the game at 2-2 with his tally 8:59 into the second period. Over his last six contests, the 31-year-old has two goals and five helpers -- his line with Eeli Tolvanen and Oliver Bjorkstrand has been effective at controlling play lately. Gourde is up to six tallies, 26 points, 70 shots on net, 62 hits, 42 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 39 appearances.