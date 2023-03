Gourde recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Oilers.

Gourde set up Oliver Bjorkstrand for the second straight game. Over his last seven outings, Gourde has two goals and four helpers, providing solid offense from his third-line role. He's up to 43 pints, 117 shots on net, 94 hits, 42 blocked shots, 57 PIM and a plus-20 rating through 68 contests overall.