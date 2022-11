Gourde scored a shorthanded goal on four shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Flames.

Gourde became the 19th Kraken skater to score a goal with his third-period shortie. He forced a turnover and tallied on a breakaway from the blue line. The 30-year-old has earned all three of his points (one goal, two assists) in his last four games. He's added 19 shots on net, 14 hits, seven PIM and a plus-2 rating through 10 appearances this season, mainly serving as the third-line center.