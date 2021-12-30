Gourde scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Gourde struck at 12:46 of the first period in his first game back from a stint in the COVID-19 protocols. The 30-year-old missed four contests prior to the NHL's holiday break. He's up to seven tallies, 17 points, 46 shots, 28 hits and a minus-6 rating through 23 appearances. While the Kraken's forward lines are often pretty fluid, Groude regularly ranks among the leaders in ice time for his strong play in all situations.

