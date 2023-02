Gourde scored a power-play goal on three shots, went minus-3, added two PIM and logged two hits in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Bruins.

Gourde tied the game at 4-4 late in the second period. Both of his power-play goals this season have come over the last four games -- he's looked like a natural since joining the second man-advantage unit. The center has nine goals, 36 points, 100 shots on net, 84 hits, 50 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 57 contests overall.