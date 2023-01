Gourde logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Bruins.

Gourde has points in six of the last seven games, posting two goals and six helpers over that span. The 31-year-old is up to 27 points through 40 contests overall, putting him on pace for his best season since his 64-point breakout with the Lightning in 2017-18. This season, he's added a plus-15 rating, 72 shots on net, 64 hits and 42 PIM.