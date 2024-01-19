Gourde received a two-game suspension for charging Edmonton's Mattias Ekholm.
Gourde will miss games against Toronto and Chicago and will be eligible to return Jan. 26 against the Blues. The 32-year-old has just 19 points in 45 games this season but seven over his last nine appearances. Devin Shore could get back in the lineup while Gourde is out.
