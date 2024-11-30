Gourde scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went minus-3 in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Sharks.

Gourde continued a run of steady offense. He has three goals and four assists over his last nine contests, and he hasn't gone more than one game without a point in that span. The 32-year-old forward is up to 10 points, 29 shots on net, 38 hits, 32 PIM and 16 blocked shots across 24 appearances this season. His average ice time of 15:22 is the lowest it's been in five years, but he's still a key part of the Kraken's overall game plan.