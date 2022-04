Gourde scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Gourde opened the scoring at 6:17 of the first period, and that was all the help Chris Driedger needed to secure the win. This was Gourde's third game-winner of the season, and he's up to 21 tallies in 73 contests. He posted five goals and four assists in 14 games in April, giving him 48 points, 125 shots on net, 77 hits and a minus-13 rating for the season with Sunday's game in Winnipeg left on the slate.