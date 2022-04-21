Gourde scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Gourde's goal at 14:44 of the first period held up as the game-winner even as the Kraken's offense was quiet over the final 40 minutes. The 30-year-old has picked up two goals and three assists in his last eight appearances. Gourde has 18 tallies, 44 points, 114 shots on net, 75 hits and a minus-13 rating through 68 outings.