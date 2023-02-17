Gourde scored twice on five shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.

Gourde's first-period tally ended his seven-game point drought. He also set up an Oliver Bjorkstrand goal before scoring on the power play in the second period. While it's been a down year for goal-scoring, Gourde is up to 35 points (eight goals, 27 helpers) through 54 contests overall. His goal Thursday was his first power-play point of the season -- he hasn't often been used in that situation. He's also produced 92 shots on net, 82 hits, 31 blocked shots, 48 PIM and a plus-20 rating.