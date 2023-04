Gourde scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Gourde got a piece of a Carson Soucy shot, deflecting it in for the Kraken's third goal. It's been a solid first round for Gourde, who has a goal, three assists, nine shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-4 rating through five playoff contests. He's exceeded 20 minutes of ice time in four of those five games, playing a significantly larger role than his third-line assignment would suggest.