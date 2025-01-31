Gourde underwent sports hernia surgery Friday and is expected to miss an additional 5-7 weeks.

Gourde has battled a lower-body injury off and on for part of the season, and it's possible this surgery is to address that issue. It's unlikely he'll be available prior to early March, which could make it difficult if the Kraken are looking to trade him, as the deadline is March 7. He can still be dealt if the receiving team is okay with having him at the tail end of his recovery. If he stays with the Kraken, he'll likely resume a bottom-six role once he's ready to play again.