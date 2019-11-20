Kris Versteeg: Finishing with family
Versteeg officially signed a contract with HK Nitra in the Slovak Extraliga, in what will be his final professional hockey season, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
The deal is special for Versteeg, as his younger brother Mitch is in his fourth season with the club. It will be the first time the Versteeg brothers will play together in their careers. Versteeg had suited up for AHL Rockford to this point, potting one assist in six games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.