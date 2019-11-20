Kris Versteeg: Finishing with family

Versteeg officially signed a contract with HK Nitra in the Slovak Extraliga, in what will be his final professional hockey season, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

The deal is special for Versteeg, as his younger brother Mitch is in his fourth season with the club. It will be the first time the Versteeg brothers will play together in their careers. Versteeg had suited up for AHL Rockford to this point, potting one assist in six games.