Gudlevskis signed a deal with Dinamo Riga on Thursday.

Gudlevskis came up through the Riga junior ranks, so this move is somewhat a homecoming for the Latvian. Selected by the Lightning in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL Draft, the netminder was unable to crack the lineup for the Islanders last season, instead spending the year with AHL Bridgeport Sound. In 37 minor-league appearances, the 25-year-old registered a meager 12-16-2 rating and .897 save percentage.