Roykas-Mathinsen will not be signed by the Capitals and will become a free agent, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Roykas-Marthinsen will become a free agent after the Capitals elected not to sign their seventh-round pick from the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. The 21-year-old posted 13 goals and 29 points in 62 games for WHL Saskatoon during the 2018-19 campaign.