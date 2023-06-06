Rubins signed a one-year contract with MoDo Hockey of the SHL on Tuesday.
Rubins chipped in eight points in 45 AHL games between Belleville and Calgary during the 2022-23 season. He recently played a starring role in Latvia's bronze-medal victory at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, scoring the winning goal in overtime against Team USA.
