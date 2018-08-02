Baun secured a one-year deal with the Belfast Giants (EIHL) on Wednesday.

Baun hasn't logged a NHL game since he was with the Blackhawks organization in 2015-16. Since then, the 26-year-old has played for three different AHL clubs -- most recently the Marlies. In his 71 minor-league appearances last year, the Toronto native managed just five goals and 17 helpers. The Colgate University product will be hard pressed to earn his way back into the NHL.