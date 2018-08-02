Baun secured a one-year deal with the Belfast Giants (EIHL) on Wednesday.

Baun hasn't logged a NHL game since he was with the Blackhawks organization in 2015-16. Since then, the 26-year-old has played for three different AHL clubs -- most recently the Marlies. In his 71 minor-league appearances last year, the Toronto native managed just five goals and 17 helpers. The Colgate University product will be hard pressed to earn his way back into the NHL.

More News
Our Latest Stories