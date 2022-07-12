Capobianco was not among the players given qualifying offers by the Coyotes, meaning he'll become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday.
Capobianco played in more than 10 NHL games this season for the first time in his five-year career, appearing in 45 contests in which he set new personal bests in goals (two), assists (seven) and shots (40). Still, the 24-year-old blueliner shouldn't be expected to suddenly become an offensive powerhouse and figures to offer no more than mid-range fantasy value, at best, regardless of where he signs.
