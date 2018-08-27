Kyle Flanagan: Hanging them up

Flanagan has decided to retire from the NHL, Jake Newman of North Country Now reports

The native of Canton, New York plans to spend retirement growing the game of hockey in his hometown. Flanagan never appeared in an NHL game but did reach the AHL level, spending parts of five seasons in the NHL's undercard division. Flanagan's minor-league career spanned 205 games with him tallying 82 points in those contests.

